Craig Hallum Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $186.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.