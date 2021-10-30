Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,281 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.18% of E2open Parent worth $50,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 1,370.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,546 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

