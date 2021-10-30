Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 137.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,303 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Futu worth $59,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Futu by 264.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $106,817,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $53.52 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.