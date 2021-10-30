Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 1,111,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

