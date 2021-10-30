Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £75.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

