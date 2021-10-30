Credit Suisse Group Boosts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $92.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

