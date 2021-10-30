Credit Suisse Group Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CSTM opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Constellium has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 639.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $39,029,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at $5,685,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

