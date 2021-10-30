Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

