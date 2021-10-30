Credits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,596.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Credits has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $97,596.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

