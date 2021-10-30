Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Head to Head Comparison

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 26.72% 70.92% 25.71% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lam Research and Cricut’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.47 $3.91 billion $27.24 20.69 Cricut $959.03 million 6.56 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Cricut.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lam Research and Cricut, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 10 14 0 2.58 Cricut 2 1 2 0 2.00

Lam Research currently has a consensus price target of $682.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Cricut has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Lam Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Cricut.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lam Research beats Cricut on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David K. Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

