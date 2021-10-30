Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $35.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CRNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 135,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,062. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,088 shares of company stock worth $998,159. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

