Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $316.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.40 million to $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 159,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,948. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

