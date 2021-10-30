CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $195,495 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 459,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,038. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

