Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens Purchases 1,110 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CCI opened at $180.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.