Crypterium Market Capitalization Tops $26.22 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $26.22 million and $806,900.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00234375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096824 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,857,280 coins and its circulating supply is 81,859,729 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

