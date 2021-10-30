Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $750.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $407,657.11 and approximately $750.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.