CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175,112 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.64% of CSW Industrials worth $49,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $138.62 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

