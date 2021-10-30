Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 901.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,778 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.