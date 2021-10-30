Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,755 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.69%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.