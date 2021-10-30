Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 149.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2,222.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 117,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 112,359 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $999,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 59.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

