Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 20.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 32.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 40.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 443,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 105.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

