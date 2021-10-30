Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

