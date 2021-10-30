Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

