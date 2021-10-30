CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the September 30th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 41,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,829. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

