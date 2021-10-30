CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $82.02 on Friday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.