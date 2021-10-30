CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,050.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

