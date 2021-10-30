DA Davidson Comments on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

PEBO opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

