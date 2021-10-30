DA Davidson Increases Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target to $150.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

