Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.79 ($110.34).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.89. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12-month high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

