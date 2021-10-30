Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 413.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Dakota Territory Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

