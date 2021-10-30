Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

DNKEY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

