Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $213,472,420 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $299.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $300.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

