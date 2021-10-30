Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 728 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Amundi purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

