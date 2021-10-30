Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $116,000 in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

