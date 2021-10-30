Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $121,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

