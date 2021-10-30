Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $135,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 385 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $395.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

