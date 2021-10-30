Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $150,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

