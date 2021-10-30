Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rollins by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $35.23 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.