Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,432 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.