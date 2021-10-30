Dash (DASH) Price Hits $187.55

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $187.55 or 0.00304051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $205.82 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,406,910 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

