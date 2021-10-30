Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,599. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

