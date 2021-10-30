Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $378.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.31 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $222.61 and a one year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

