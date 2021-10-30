DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $211,738.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00237228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

