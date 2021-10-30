DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.22

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and $64,894.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,810.56 or 1.00565174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.48 or 0.06988707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021806 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

