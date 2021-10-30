Desjardins Upgrades Bombardier (TSE:BBD) to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBD. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.