Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,616 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $660,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.