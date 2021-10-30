Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,616 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

