Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

