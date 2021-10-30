Deutsche Bank AG Has $239,000 Holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,872,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,193,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $8.63 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

