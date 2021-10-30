Deutsche Bank AG Has $250,000 Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $361.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

